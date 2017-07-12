SIALKOT-Completed at a cost of Rs19.70 million and opened by the defence minister, the main Naikapura Road near Naullah Aik bridge in Sialkot city has been destroyed due to the use of the substandard material. The main road connects the Naikapura, Nawaan Pind, Saniyaaran Wala areas with the other parts including the bridge over Nullah Aik.

(Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif had inaugurated the Rs19.70 million road project. After the destruction of the road at various spots, the officials of the Sialkot District Administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Meesam Abbas reached the spot and inspected the situation. They said that the use of the substandard material was the main reason behind the road break-up.

The main inter-city road was located in the electoral constituency (NA 110, Sialkot-I) of Khawaja Asif and electoral constituency (PP 123, Sialkot-III) of Mnasha Ullah Butt. The officials, however, have blocked the bridge and the dilapidated road for travelling by creating hurdles there.

They also ordered a strict departmental probe against the contractor and directed Public Health Engineering Department to ensure the early repairing of the road. The flood season is on and this is the only road to rescue the people from Sialkot city's flooded areas through the bridge.

EDU PROMOTION STRESSED: District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich stressed a need for promoting education and strengthening the national institutions for putting the country on the path to national stability.

Addressing a meeting of the District Council's senior officials, she said that it was the national obligation to play a pivotal role for providing the better services for the people at every level besides raising awareness in this regard.

She added that amicable solution to all the local and national problems was not possible without the promotion of quality education. She asked the civil society to also play their frontline role in the promotion of quality education, increasing the literacy rate and ensuring easy access of every one to the education.

She said that the restoration of the public's shattered confidence on the government educational institutions was the top priority of the government. It was spending billions of rupees annually for promoting quality education, creating conducive educational atmosphere in the government schools and colleges besides ensuring early provision of the basic facilities, she added.

NEW WARD: Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot (KMSMCS) has established a special outdoor ward for the media persons at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The principal said that the purpose of establishing the special outdoor ward for media persons was to provide the free of cost medical and health treatment to the local media persons and their family members.

He said that the journalists were the eyes and ears of the society thus they deserved to be treated well medically. He also acknowledged the professional meritorious services of the media persons, besides, stressing the need for promoting positive journalism in the society.