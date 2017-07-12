LODHRAN-Rescue 1122 received about one million calls and shifted 71,068 victims of different incidents to hospitals besides providing on the spot medical treatment to 15,181 injured.

District Officer (emergency) and Rescue 1122 In-charge Dr Syed Majid Ahmed said while sharing seven years performance of the rescue.

He said that the rescue received 18,019 calls of road accidents, 35,399 calls of medical emergencies, 834 calls of fire incidents, 2,643 calls of crime victims, 137 calls of drowning incidents, 54 calls of building collapse, four calls were related to bomb diffusion and 6,437 calls were related to other emergencies. He said that average response time was 6 minutes and 50 seconds. In case of fire incidents, the average response time was 7 minutes.

CIVIL DEFENCE

PREPARATIONS REVIEWED

District Officer Civil Defence Syed Ali Raza visited several markets of the city. He checked the safety arrangements and equipment for civil defence in shops, factories, hotels and restaurants. He directed the owners of LP Gas Stations to use the approved gas cylinders and avoid prohibited ways of decanting of gas into cylinders. He pointed out that human live is very precious and it should not be preferred over money. He also warned action against those found guilty of decanting gas into cylinders through prohibited ways.