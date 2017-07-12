KARACHI: The Result of the election of Sindh Assembly seat PS-144 has been challenged by the Muttahaida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Saeed Ghani, won the election by winning approximately 24,000 votes while MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori received over 18,000 votes.

MQM-P Chairperson Farooq Sattar had accused PPP of rigging in the constituency following Ghani’s victory. The party has made a petitioned towards the ECP to halt the declaration of the election result until verification of thumbprints along with a total recount of votes takes place. The petition alleges that the election result of the constituency was tampered with at the last minute.