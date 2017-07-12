OKARA-If accountability is conducted and the rule of law prevails in the country, 80 percent elected politicians will be behind bars, PTI leaders said.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Sarwar, former governor of Punjab, addressing a gathering at village 40/3R said that the rich and the gentry of the country never feared accountability. That was why, he said, the performance of the Election Commission of Pakistan had never been up to the mark.

The report of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's joint investigation team would be usher in the real change in the society, politics and the working structure of the country. He said the farmers of the country were the backbone of the economy. If they lived satisfactory life only then good progressive changes would take place in the national economy, he said. However, the present rulers never give priority to the agriculture sector, he said.

He said the PTI manifesto had the largest share for farmers and in the future the PII govt would bring radical changes in the lives of the farmers. He said after the declaration of the Supreme Court on JIT report, the PTI would evolve a parliamentary board to award party tickets to the candidates. No ticket would be awarded without final consultation of the district organisation of the party all over Pakistan, he said.

PTI MPA Masud Shafqat Rubera, PTI Overseas Organisation chief Chaudhry Bashir, former MPAs Abdullah Vaynce and Malik Akram Bhatti also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Chaudhry Sarwar had had a cup of tea in a local hotel with Rai Hammad Aslam Kharal the son of former MNA Rai Muhammad Aslam Kharal and Muhammad Arif Khan Lalshari and assured them that the party tickets would be awarded on merit. "No one should consider my visit as a bid to single out any person for party ticket," he said.