ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to furnish money trail of a flat he owned in London, for which he has so far filed only the affidavits.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar questioned PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari about the sources of money for the purchase of the flat that Imran Khan owned in London.

The bench was hearing PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and General-Secretary Jahangir Tareen for allegedly having offshore companies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan gave its consent to the Supreme Court to function as an inquiry commission to probe the PTI foreign funding. Ibrahim Satti, representing the ECP, said they had no objection if the ECP was asked to act as an inquiry commission to probe the foreign funds received by PTI.

Earlier, Naeem Bukhari told the bench that Imran Khan had played cricket from 1971 to 1980 and purchased that particular flat with the money so earned.

The chief justice said: “Imran Khan should follow the same criterion for himself against corruption that he prefers for his opponents.”

Akram Sheikh, counsel for Hanif Abbasi, stated Imran Khan had played cricket for seven years and must have earned a lot of money regarding which he should have provided documents on the very first day, but he had so far only filed affidavits in this regard.

The chief justice said: “We don’t know whether money for the flat was given to Imran Khan by his father or sister. All the money Imran earned from cricket has to be established.”

Naeem Bukhari said Kerry Pecker had given him money to play cricket in Australia and England. The CJP said Kerry Pecker must have paid Imran through cheques, Imran must have deposited that money in his bank account and payment for the flat must have been made through a bank as well.

Naeem Bukhari argued that Imran purchased the flat for UK pounds 117,000 in 1983 and disclosed it in his tax returns in 2000 under amnesty schemes, adding at that time Imran Khan was not a public office holder.

Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked Bukhari to read the apex court judgment in Memon Aziz, which would clear the issue of public office holder.

The judgement in Memon Aziz case says that every citizen whether he is a public office holder or not must be accountable.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over absence of PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor. He said Mansoor had told the court that he would come back on July 21, but he had now sought adjournment until August 15.

The chief justice told Naeem Bukhari that they would direct Imran Khan to appear in person to inform the court who would represent the party in Anwar Mansoor’s absence. The CJP said Mansoor was taking the proceedings “very casually”.

Naeem Bukhari told the court that Anwar Mansoor had submitted reply to the petition filed by the Election Commission in the case. The chief justice said the reply was not enough as he also had to argue the case.

Justice Faisal Arab said this kind of thing did not happen even in a trial court. Mansoor should not adopt a casual behaviour before the apex court, the judge added. The chief justice directed Bukhari to inform the court when Anwar Mansoor would appear for arguments.

Justice Bandial said: “There are the facts which require response from PTI, so we may draw assumptions.” He said when the court dealt with Imran Khan’s income tax issue, PTI said it was in the domain of NAB.

The chief justice asked Bukhari whether the amount PTI collected from abroad through Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) comes under Article 6 of Political Parties Order, 2002.

He said they had heard everything and were now connecting the dots, adding it all appeared unusual.

The case was adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday).