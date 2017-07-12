Sindh government extended the special powers of Rangers for 90 days in the province, reported Waqt News.

According to Sindh government spokesperson the Rangers’ powers are being extended from July 15 to October 12.

“Current extension was ending on July 14th,” he told media.

On April Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday approved a summary giving special powers for 90 days to Rangers in Karachi and allowing their stay in Sindh for another one year.

On April 27th, Sindh government notified extension in Rangers policing powers under ATA for another 90 days from April 16.

The notification stated that government of Pakistan, in exercise of the powers conferred under the clause (i) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, (XXVII of 1997) has extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division for another period of 90 days with effect from 16th April 2017.