KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to install jammers during the movement of Chinese nationals working over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held over the security concerns of the Chinese nationals. The attendees of this meeting were Sindh home minister, Chinese Counsel General, Additional Inspector General of Karachi and others.

While speaking to the meeting members, Sindh CM said that CPEC is of immense importance for the country therefore; security is vital for the workforce involved in the project.

He instructed the police department to provide special security to all Chinese nationals working on the project while installing jammers in their vehicles during movement.

Sindh CM told that at least 3044 Chinese nationals are working on seven of the nine CPEC projects.

On the proposal of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, Murad Ali Shah directed his principal secretary Sohail Rajpoot to hold talks with Civil Aviation Authority regarding the completion of Islamkot airport on emergency basis so that the Chinese nationals may travel by air.

Additional IG Mushtaq Mehr said that in accordance with Sindh CM’s orders, police has established a special protection unit for effective security response to deal with any possible threats faced by the Chinese workers.