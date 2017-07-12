SIALKOT-Police arrested a labourer and his second wife who has confessed to poisoning to death her three stepdaughters on June 19, 2017 and to staging a drama of the kids' death due to eating of the toxic fruit chaat in Sialkot city's Naikapura locality.

According to the police officials, in a drop seen of this triple murder tragedy, the police have arrested accused labourer Ardeem Khan and his wife Nadia Bibi. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a triple murder case against them.

The police officials said that over the suspicion of the dubious statements of the parents, police arrested them and started investigation. Police officials revealed that Nadia Bibi, the step mother of the kids, has confessed to poisoning to death Zoya (3), Amina (5) and Ayat (7) over a property dispute. She said that she gave them poison in a meal and staged the drama. She said that thought the girls were the real daughters of her elder sister Jameela Bibi. She said she (Nadia) often found these girls as main hurdle in the smooth way of her love with her husband. Thus, she she poisoned them to death and staged the drama of their death because of eating toxic fruit chaat.

The police said that the police and Food Department teams had sealed the two fruit chaat shops in Sialkot city from where the family had claimed to buy the fruit chaat.

Police also claimed that the testing laboratories in Lahore have also cleared the samples of the fruit chaats taken from the shops, as no poison and toxicity was found in these samples of the fruit chaat sent to the testing laboratories.

STRIKE CALLED OFF: The lawyers called off their strike and ended four-day boycott of the courts.

The lawyers were protesting against the nasty incident which occurred four days ago in which Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ikramul Haq and President of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) Ch Shaukat Ali had exchanged the harsh words in the courtroom during the hearing of a murder case on Friday.

After this, the lawyers had locked up the said courtroom besides observing the strike and boycotting the local courts. They also demanded the immediate transfer of ADSJ Chaudhry Ikramul Haq from Sialkot. Addressing a meeting of the local lawyers held, the president announced to call off the strike after a "patch up" with the judiciary.