SARGODHA-Three murderer convicts were hanged here at Sargodha District Jail in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the jail officials, convicts namely Yaqoob, Ghulam Rasool and Imran had killed four persons including a woman in February 2008 during a robbery at village Daiwal in the Bhalwal police precincts. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them under section 7-ATA and other sections of the law. The Anti-Terrorism Court had sentenced them to death and later their mercy appeals were rejected by President of Pakistan. The jail officials arranged a last meeting with their families before execution and thereafter, their bodies were handed over to the families.

Rs39m spent on schemes

At least Rs39 million has been spent on 40 different schemes of Parks and Horticulture Authority for the year 2016-17 for beautification of the city.

This was stated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Nadeem Mehboob while chairing a review meeting of the PHA performance here the other day. Officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting. The divisional commissioner said that the projects included construction of Quenchi Morr, Cheema Chowk, Satellite Chowk, Jhal Chakian monuments and a an entry gate on Lahore Road.

The participants were informed that the PHA has also approved other projects worth Rs70 million and their feasibility have been completed. They include renovation of three overhead bridges, establishment of a PHA nursery, construction of green belts along Lahore Road, Club Road, a postgraduate college for women at Chandni Chowk and a bridge over canal in Village 78/NB. The commissioner was informed that renovation of Sahiwal Parks and Kalma Chowk Degree College Khushab Road is also part of the PHA Projects. Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob stressed to install flamboyant LEDs at historical monuments and buildings across the division.