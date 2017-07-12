HAFIZABAD/KAMALIA- Police claimed to have smashed two notorious gangs involved in several incidents of heinous crime i.e. car/bike theft, dacoity and robbery.

According to DPO Sardar Dr Ghias Gul, eight members of Adnan alias Dani and Mustansari gangs were busted.

The accused were identified as Adnan Akram, Bilal, Gulfam, Jahanzaib, Arslan, Mustansar and Bilal. They were tracked down with the help of CCTV cameras and geo-fencing. The police recovered three cars, five motorbikes, a pistol, revolver, 12 bore gun, repeater, 13 cellphones and cash amounting to Rs0.57 million

TWO PEDDLERS HELD

In Kamalia, City Police held two drug-dealers identified as Nasir alias Bouddi and Ghulam Abbas with 1.3kg and 1.1kg of hashish respectively. Police registered cases against them and started investigation.

ACE sends report on illegal housing schemes to SC

GUJRANWALA- The regional directorate of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has completed a survey about the illegal housing societies in the region and sent its report to the Supreme Court.

The survey was conducted on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan which took the action following a host of complaints regarding fraud in the name of housing societies. In compliance with the directives, the ACE carried out a survey and compiled a comprehensive report about illegal housing schemes. In the report, the ACE revealed that about 150 housing societies have been established in the region without any NOC including Gepco town, Climax town, Aurganzeb town, Ashraf Model, township, Green town, Islam city, Canal city, Gulshan Rehman, Faisal town, Gulshan Ayaz, Ittefaq City, Haram city, Shalimar town, Madina city etc. The ACE sources informed that the apex court is likely to order stern action against the administration of illegal housing societies, adding that cases will be got registered against its owners.