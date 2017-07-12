TOBA TEK SINGH/SEIKHUPURA-Two persons were slaughtered in separate incidents while five persons including three women died in two road accidents occurred in different areas on Tuesday.

In Toba Recue 1122, three women died and 15 persons injured in head-on collision between a van and truck at Nawan Lahore here on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 officials informed that the van badly damaged in the collision and the injured and dead bodies were pulled out by cutting its body. The rescuers said the accident took place due to speeding. The Jhang-bound van was on the way from Faisalabad when a truck, coming from the opposite direction rammed into it. Three female passengers of the van Khurshid Bibi, Fakhra Parveen and a girl Nimra, residents of Jhang died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Nawan Lahore RHC from where doctors referred the critically wounded to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. The Nawan Lahore Police have registered case against the runaway driver and impounded the truck.

In Sheikhupura, a shopkeeper, running an instalment business in city's Jinnah Park locality was found slaughtered his shop on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased was identified as Farrukh.

He was in his shop-cum-office when some unidentified accused slaughtered him to death.

The police said that motive behind the incident could not be ascertain, however, investigation is underway to trace and arrest the culprits. The A-Division Police have registered a case of the incident.

In another such incident, a rickshaw driver was slaughtered to death by an unidentified passenger on Jandiala Road near Miraj Pura locality.

According to police sources, an unidentified stranger hired a rickshaw for going to Miraj Pura locality. On the way, the "stranger" slaughtered the rickshaw driver. The B-Division Police have started investigation.

Similarly in a head-on collision between two bikes, two motorcyclists were killed while pillion riders sustained injuries near Farooqabad. Both the victims identified as Moazzam and Ashraf, riding two bikes, were going in opposite direction on Farooqabad-Easarke Road. Near Canal Bridge, both the bikes collided. As a result, four persons sustained critical head injuries and where rushed to hospital where Moazzam and Ashraf died while pillion riders - Zafar and Inayat Ullah were admitted. The Farooqbad Saddr Police have started investigation.

Man ends life after killing wife, daughter

MULTAN-A father of seven committed suicide after killing his wife and the eldest daughter here in Farooqpura area on Tuesday night, police said.

The remaining six children remained safe incident.

The killer was identified as Ijaz, who shot dead his wife Sadaf and daughter Tayyeba after exchanging hot words with them. The killer locked other kids up in another room before committing the crime.

The residents of the area told police that all the three deceased worked in a survey company and Ijaz used to ask his wife and daughter to quit this job. However, the women refused to obey his order which caused frequent quarrels. The other children of the deceased told police that their father had quarrelled their mother and sister before shooting them.

Police took the bodies into custody and removed them to city morgue for autopsy.