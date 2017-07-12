In a press conference today Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar asked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar how long he will keep defending these criminals.

PTI leader Asad Umer said that Ishaq Dar’s acknowledgment during the Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation into the Sharif family's wealth had been supported by other evidence and proven to be correct.

He added that his issue was not personal as he had a good healthy relationship with the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

PTI leader recalled “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself said that he will go home without a moment delay if any wrongdoing is proven correct against him”.

“I did not comment on how the JIT was doing earlier because I did not know what was happening behind closed doors but now that the report has been made public, the nation should acknowledge the JIT has shown bravery and full support” he further added.

Yesterday Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had alleged the investigation was a part of an international conspiracy, claiming that there were important gaps in the reportDuring a press conference today PTI's Shafqat Mehmood asked Ishaq Dar, “How can Zafar Hijazi remain at his post? Who better than you know that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regulates all industrial and economic institutions which keep the country's economy going? It regulates the stock exchange where hundreds of billions are traded. Should a person against whom an FIR has been filed remain the SECP chairman."

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down, as his power to rule is now tainted. Nawaz Sharif was not honest and did not answer a lot of questions, saying that he did not remember what documents he provided.” Mehmood claimed.

“It is better for Nawaz to resign with respect” Mehmood added.