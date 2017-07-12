GUJRANWALA: A woman stabbed and injured her husband for teasing her about second marriage here on Tuesday. Police said that a man hailing from Nat Kalan locality of Gujranwala used to tease his wife that he will soon contract second marriage. Angry with her spouse, the woman first served intoxicated drink to the man and then stabbed him with a sharp-edged knife. The woman fled the scene after critically injuring her husband. The injured was shifted to DHQ Hospital while the police have registered a case against the woman.