LAHORE: An inquiry into the death of an elderly woman, on a hospital floor due to severe cold, on January 2 this year has shown that the doctors who could be responsible for the death were not part of the list of accused, while two professors were held responsible for mere mismanagement in their wards.

The inquiry took place under the direction of the chief minister after the woman's death. The incident received public criticism and was widely reported by the media.

Zahra Bibi, 60, was brought to Lahore from Kasur on January 2 this year because of severe pain in her chest. After being shifted from one hospital to another, she died in Jinnah Hospital. Her relatives blamed her death on lack of attention by doctors.

According to official sources, the inquiry report sent to the quarters concerned for submission to the chief minster states that the overall situation in government hospitals was not favourable for every patient, and therefore needed to be looked into.

It reportedly says that Zahra Bibi was brought to the LGH at around midnight on January 1 with medical complications, mainly renal failure. But instead of being treated there, she was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. At the PIC, a senior registrar examined her and declared that she did not have any heart problem and instead needed dialysis because of renal failure.

He referred her to the Jinnah Hospital where she was sent to an overcrowded ward with more patients than the 50 available beds. She was put in a bed already occupied by another patient. In the morning she was shifted to the floor after the other patient was taken for biopsy on the bed.

The inquiry report says, according to the sources, the doctors in the General Hospital should not have referred the patient to the PIC as they had proper arrangements to treat renal failure. The PIC senior registrar had rightly referred her to Jinnah Hospital because his institution had no solution to her renal failure.

It says that the woman died in Jinnah Hospital because of lack of treatment. She was a critically ill patient and should not have been shifted to the floor in the severe cold weather.

The inquiry report has found Jinnah Hospital medical superintendent responsible for a minor negligence, and has therefore not leveled any serious charge against him.

Two professors, one each of the General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, have been accused of poor supervision of their wards as they had not checked the woman. The PIC senior registrar has been exonerated of the charge for his correct handling of the patient.

The report says that those who had checked the patient and were supposed to treat her were not included in the inquiry. As many as five to seven doctors, including associate professor and senior registrar of the Jinnah and General hospitals had checked the woman, and they should be included in the inquiry. Their names should have been included the charge sheet, the inquiry report recommends.

Official sources said the next action would be taken on the direction of the chief minister.