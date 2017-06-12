LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday expressed his wonder over court’s inaction against those hurling threats on the JIT members.

“It is a direct attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan but I fail to understand why the court was silent over it”, he said in his informal chat with reporters at the Bilawal House here.

PPP Chairman said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directly spoken against the Supreme Court, but it did not take notice of it.

“In our tenure, we would receive a contempt notice after every five minutes. But I just fail to understand the reason behind this discrimination”, he questioned.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that his party will spring surprises on the opponents in the upcoming Senate elections.

According to him, the PML-N did not have the required numbers to gain majority in the Senate.

He suspected that even its own members would not be voting for its candidates at that time.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was facing the dilemma of choosing between his Qatari and Saudi Arabian friends.

“I don’t know which side he would choose this time”, he said.

Bilawal stated that it was still a dream of Nawaz Sharif to become Ameerul Momineen but the PPP would not let him realise his dream even if he managed to save his skin from the Panama case.

Earlier, addressing the party workers and office-bearers from Sahiwal division, the PPP leader likened Sharifs with ‘paper lions’, incapable of posing any challenge for the PPP in the coming elections.

“We have already defeated dictators and the terrorists, and it would not be difficult to rout the PML-N” , he added.

Also, a PTI leader from Multan, Mian Sajid Pervaiz called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Sunday evening and announced to join the PPP.

He was accompanied by former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, his son, Abdul Qadir Gilani and former Punjab Governor Makhdum Ahmad Mehmood.

Sajid Pervaiz is an ex-MNA who also remained associated with the PTI for some time.

Meanwhile, commenting on the JIT’s summoning orders for the Prime Minister, PPP’s central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Mian Nawaz Sharif is the central character in the Panama case, and hence he must appear before the investigation team to clear his position.

He also appreciated the JIT for calling the Prime Minister for investigation.

BILAWAL SUMMONS PPP MEETING IN ISLAMABAD

Shafqat Ali from Islamabad adds: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday summoned a party meeting in Islamabad for tomorrow (June 13th) to discuss the Panama leaks scandal against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family.

The PPP leaders from across the country will participate in the meeting, party sources said.

A senior PPP leader, while talking to The Nation said that the meeting was held to analyse the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s proceedings so far in the Panama leaks case.

“The political situation and party’s future line of action will also be on the agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari is abroad these days and is expected to return by Eid.

The father and the son are trying to revive the party after the 2013 drubbing, which reduced it to Sindh province.

The PPP has been going hard at the government as the 2018 elections approach.

Zardari and Bilawal had announced on several occasions that they will not play friendly anymore.

Bilawal had earlier warned the government that the PPP would stand by the constitutional institutions in case of any confrontation.

Bilawal had also said that the PPP would give tough a time to the government after Eid.

He announced to visit all the cities of Punjab.

Zardari and Bilawal are also aiming at forming alliance with like-minded parties for the 2018 polls.

The first goal for them is to unify the opposition against the government.

Bilawal had launched the “save Punjab” campaign in January but there have been no high hopes.

Former ministers Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nazar Mohammed Gondal quit the PPP recently to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while Nawabzada Ghzanfar Gul is considering joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Zardari however, has asked his party to stop worrying about the “turncoats” saying it was only a “cleansing process” for the PPP.