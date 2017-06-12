SHEIKHUPURA-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Bhiki Power Plant and inspected its defected portion here on Sunday.

The Chinese and Pakistani engineers briefed the chief minister about the cause of technical fault. The CM was told that 300 megawatt electricity out of 660 would be added in the national grid while the remaining 360 MW would also be restored in the next 3 or 4 days.

Mainly the environmental issues caused the fault in two turbines of the plant. The CM appreciated the foreign and local engineers’ efforts to rectify the fault.

TOURNAMENT IN RAMAZAN

OPPOSED: The social and religious circles in an around the city have deplored the holding of floodlight cricket tournament in local stadium Sheikhupura. The prominent religious scholars including Hafiz Ubaidullah, Hamid Hamdani, Yaqoob Rizvi, Hafiz Sanaullah and others while talking to media persons said Allah Almighty had declared Ramazan the most sacred month. The door of paradise had opened while the Hell doors had been closed during this holly month, the scholars said. On the other hand, the Traders Association is celebrating the floodlit tournament in the stadium which is nearer to various mosques in the city.

The emitting uproar during match from the stadium disturbs the faithful during Namaz-e-Taraveeh. The tournament which usually start at 8pm continue up till 3 am. The large number of spectators enjoying the match and disturb the faithful, they said.

The Ulema unanimously declared the tournament country to the Quranic directions and urged the association to voluntarily stop the tournament. The religious scholars also condemned the ongoing objectionable private TV Channel programmes and demanded the Pemra take stern action against such TVs.

Loss leads to mills

owners’ suicide

The owner of a paper and board mills committed suicide after he suffered a big loss in the business on Saturday.

Faisal was running a factory near Sagian Chowk which suffered heavy loss due to some reason. The businessman became disappointed and ended his life after shooting himself dead.

TWO DIE IN MISHAP: Two people were killed while another person sustained serious injuries in a road mishap took place on GT road near Manoo Abad. The three friends riding a bike were going towards Lahore from Muridke. Near the said place, a donkey cart suddenly appeared on the road from different direction. As a result, the two-wheeler hit it. As a result, Mohsan and Rafique died instantly due to head injuries while Shahzad received serious injuries and stated to be in precarious condition. He was shifted to General Hospital Lahore.