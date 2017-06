LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) obstructed an attempt to smuggle drugs at the Lahore airport.

“A couple was caught trying to smuggle drugs, which include six kilograms of heroin and ice,” the ASF said.

“Drugs were recovered before Muhammad Anwar and his wife boarded a foreign airline to travel to Jeddah to perform Umrah,” ASF personnel said.

The couple was under arrest by security forces.