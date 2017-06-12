NOORPUR THAL- PARWAN project coordinator Riaz Ahmad Channer said that the project was committed to promoting quality education.

Education promotion would provide a solid, tangible, and vibrant knowledge-based economy and turn Pakistan into a modern welfare state, he said. PARWAN project would sharpen the pace of the government endeavour to extend modern education facilities to the children, he said.

He further said that the highly modern educational project has been launched at district level which is reflection of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to education.

Campaign on traffic rules launched

CHINIOT - Traffic police have launched an awareness campaign at various bus stands, educational institutions and other public places by delivering lectures regarding traffic rules.

This was stated by DSP Traffic Murid Abbas while talking to media persons here the other day. The DSP said the traffic police have been educating the public regarding traffic rules, adding the traffic police personnel have also started action against reckless drivers and violators of traffic laws across the district. He claimed the police have challaned 8,900 traffic law violators so far and have imposed a collective fine of Rs4,627,600 in May. Similarly, the police registered 55 cases against traffic law violators under section 279 PPC. The traffic police will not let the law violators play with the lives of public, the DSP pledged.