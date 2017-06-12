SIALKOT-Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Irshad Ahmed Khan has asked the tax officials to show leniency, good ethics and give maximum respect and regard to the taxpayers.

He also stressed a need for promotion of leniency, good ethics and manners among the tax officials, saying that it would ensure maximum tax collection through the complete satisfaction of the taxpayers. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the senior tax officials held at Regional Tax Office (RTO) Sialkot. Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Imran Kazmi and Commissioners income tax Asim Haleem, Jimmi Khan and Nawaz Nasir were also present.

The FBR chairman added that the taxpayers have been playing a key role in strengthening the national economy through their tax payments. He said that the FBR was evolving effective and positive strategies to facilitate the taxpayers to the maximum level besides giving related incentives to them. He said that the FBR was making effective measures to curb the menace of the money laundering. He said that 40 separate cases of money laundering were under trial in special probing branch of the FBR.

Earlier, the chairman also visited the Sialkot international airport. He said that the Sialkot exporters have written a unique golden history of self-help by completing mega project of establishing Sialkot international airport on self help basis.

He added that the exporters of Sialkot had set a unique precedent for others in the country to follow by successfully launching the mega project. He also inaugurated a special block named after his name at Regional Tax Directorate in Gujranwala.