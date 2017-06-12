CHITRAL-A court at Booni acquitted scores of social and political activists belonging to Kosht in a case registered against them for holding a protest in October 2015 for the rehabilitated of bridge which is still broken.

The Booni police had registered the FIR under Section 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code against about 114 people from Kosht after they held a protest demonstration on Charun Bridge and blocked the Chitral-Mastuj Road on October 1, 2015, against the government’s failure to reconstruct the only bridge to their area.

The civil judge while acquitting the protesters observed that their demand was genuine and they had dispersed peacefully after holding talks with an elected representative. Local people alleged that the police had registered the FIR on the advice of MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin who had reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. The MNA had spoken to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and after his assurance that the damaged bridge would be built on a priority basis the protest was called off.

The Kosht Bridge was washed away in the July 2015 floods along with the Muxgol bridge, cutting off the whole Kosht area from the rest of the district. The people of the valley used a private chairlift to cross the river and reached Charun to hold the protest there.

Later, a steel bridge was installed at the site of the damaged Kosht Bridge which collapsed in May 2016, killing three people, including contractors Bulbul Khan Ayubi and Fida Hussain of Zait. Later, a wooden bridge was established at the site and the people of the area are still waiting for the construction of an RCC bridge at the site.

TWO SUSPENDED

AFTER KID’S DEATH

A nurse and a technician at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Drosh were suspended for their alleged negligence that led to the death of a child in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Yaqub also ordered an inquiry against nurse Shakila Bibi and medical technician Mustanssar Humayun. The child was brought to the hospital from Ashiret.