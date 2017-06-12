HAFIZABAD-The prices of foodstuffs particularly beef, mutton, milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables are skyrocketing and have gone beyond the reach of the common man contrary to the administration’s claims of subsidy.

According to official sources, 22 special price magistrates in the district have launched crackdown on profiteers and have imposed a total fine of Rs185,500 on them during the first ten days of the current month. But profiteers continue to fleece consumers by selling the commodities above the fixed rates in markets.

The administration have provided several items including flour and sugar at subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars but people, visiting the Ramazan Bazaars in the evening, return disappointed as the subsidised sugar is vanished in the evening hours. They call on the administration to ensure the availability of sugar at the bazaar so that the consumers could be facilitated.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS VISITED

Meanwhile, Director General Gujranwala Development Authority Maqbool Ahmed Langah paid a surprise visit to Ramazan bazaar in Jalalpur Bhattian and appealed to the vendors to ensure availability of all essential commodities at cheaper rates.

AC Hafizabad Umar Farooq Warraich also visited the bazaar and directed the sugar vendors to provide sugar to their customers having no CNIC but note down their home addresses.

The Acting DC and DPO also visited Sabzi Mandi Kolo Road and directed the Market Committee Secretary to bring down the prices of fruits and vegetables and ensure transparent auction of these items to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazan.