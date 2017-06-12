GUJRANWALA-A ten-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and raped by an accused here in the remit of Baghbanpura Police on Sunday. According to police, the 10-year-old girl, daughter of Sharafat was went to a nearby shop from where the accused identified as Rahat lured her away to a deserted place. The accused allegedly raped and tortured the girl and also broke her arm. The girl was shifted to DHQ hospital while the Baghbanpura Police have registered a case and started raids for arrest of the alleged rapist.

TWO VINTNERS HELD

The Dhulley Police have arrested two vintners and recovered 431 bottles of toxic liquor from them here. The police, on a tip-off, set up a picket at Shama Colony and during snap- checking, recovered 431 bottles of toxic liquor. The police also held two vintners identified as Mohsin and Azeem. The police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.