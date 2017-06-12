The Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) today has informed the Supreme Court (SC) that there are a many hurdles created by some state institutions in its way to complete the probe in the given 60-day time period.

The JIT submitted its report to the special implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan.

The bench observed that if hurdles are created in the work of the JIT, they will not be able to complete their probe in time.

Justice Ahsan remarked that some departments have been accused of changing records after the JIT informed the bench that some institutions are delaying providing relevant records.

The bench sought a reply from the Attorney General’s Office over the JIT's objections.