India has announced to release 11 Pakistani prisoners on a good will gesture.

Recently Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shenghai Corporation Organization Summit in Astana, where they became members of the SCO.

The move has been illustrated as ‘goodwill gesture’ by the Indian authorities. Earlier Pakistan had sought the release of these prisoners as they had served their sentences.

According to diplomatic sources, on 5 June Indian authorities released 2 children, Ten-year-old Babar and 12-year-old Ali Raza, who had unintentionally crossed the border.