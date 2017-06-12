Today, early morning, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, two teenagers were killed and one was injured, when Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked and senseless” shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), a senior personnel said.

Shelling began after 5:45 am, at Tatta Pani Sector of southern Kotli district, where the fatalities and casualties occurred, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz said.

“Without any aggravation, Indian troops started shelling, and also targeted the civilian populations," the SSP told.

He added that, after being hit by the splinters of a shell in Bhabra village, Asad who was 18 years old, died whereas Waqar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at DHQ Kotli, he was also 18 years old.

In Hillan village, another teenager, Shahbaz, who was 17 years old, was critically injured, he sustained.

"The shelling has clogged now, but who knows when they (Indians) will restart it again," the SSP said.

A Tatta Pani based journalist notified this correspondent by telephone that Indian shelling was "intense and extreme" but Pakistani troops "effectively and efficiently" countered to it.

“In fact after a befitting retort from our troops, Indian guns fell soundless, ," said Sardar Mohammad Javed.

Pakistan has summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to launch a protest regarding the incident.