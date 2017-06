ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have taken up strict actions to restrict the number of professional beggars and their handlers on the streets by arresting them.

Legal process has been initiated, 90 beggars were arrested during the last 24 hours on the orders of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani. FIRs have been registered and specified teams whose performance shall be judged on daily basis, have been formed in order to guarantee the arrest of beggars’ handler.