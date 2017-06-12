Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe Panama Leaks case, on Monday submitted a reply over leaked picture of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz in Supreme Court (SC).

During the hearing, Justice Ejaz Afzal asked the Attorney General to thoroughly review the reply submitted by the team in order to launch investigation against the one who took the photo and then leaked it.

He concerned that how will the team perform its duties with such kind of security threats. He said that a deadline has also been given to the JIT.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Hassan said that JIT has leveled serious allegations in its petition, prepared by the FIA additional director general himself besides Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan, after which a formal reply has been sought from Attorney General as early as possible.

Justice Ejaz said that those recording statements in JIT write letters to SC while there are dozens of complaints regarding putting pressure on departments for the records.

Hussain Nawaz’ lawyer told the court that issue related to video recording during JIT proceeding also needs to be addressed over which, Justice Ejaz asked him whether he wants to respond without reading JIT’s reply.

The top court will be hearing JIT’s issues two days ahead of PM Nawaz’s appearance before the team who was summoned to answer questions on June 15.