Jointed Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik on June 13th for questioning.

According to sources, Malik has been informed through telephone call in his office, said Senator's spokesperson.

Rehman Malik is not in the country these days, reports stated.

The sources also stated that Malik has requested JIT to adjounred the date of hearing. JIT has not responded yet.

Earlier, JIT also summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for questioning.