MIRPUR (AJK)-An eight-member Kashmir delegation called on Governor Feridi Kaisar and other political and social activists in Liechtenstein, says a message reaching here from Geneva on Sunday.

The Kashmiri leaders, currently attending 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, briefed the Governor about the situation of Jammu and Kashmir and the miseries and suffering due to continued conflict.

Mr Feridi Kaisar assured the Kashmiri leaders including Executive Director KIIR Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Altaf Hussain Wani and Faiz Naqashbandi that he will take up the matter and support the rehabilitation of the affectees.

He assured the Kashmir leaders that he will organise meeting with senior government officials and other political leaders to sensitise them about prevailing situation of Jammu & Kashmir. The meeting was organised by a local NGO Help for Kashmir headed by Mirza Arshad. Others who were present on the occasion include Vice President of Help for Kashmir Sharoon Markus and Hanspatar a local veteran, the message concluded.