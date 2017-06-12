Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expedited construction of 130 bomb proof check posts in the districts bordering tribal belt to check militants’ infiltration from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The project will be completed in August this year at a cost of Rs 800 million. Twelve check posts featuring basements, bunkers and bomb and rocket proof walls have already been completed.

According to the government, these check posts would be converted into full-fledged police stations after the merger of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.