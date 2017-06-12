SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid has announced the early establishment of a 250-bed hospital at Tharo Mandi, Pasrur tehsil.

He said that the Punjab government would spend a sum of Rs1.5 billion on the project for providing the better health facilities for the local people.

Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, the federal law minister added that the construction and dualization project of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would also be started very soon with Rs3.4 billion and these roads would be constructed within a stipulated period of a year.

Earlier, he held an open court at his house in Pasrur city. He listened to the complaints and problems of the local people. He also issued the orders on serious applications for the relief to the applicants.

Attempted abduction foiled



KAMALIA-Attempted abduction of a boy from house was foiled after unidentified armed men wearing police uniforms fled away upon gathering of people here the other night.

The suspected persons arrived in a car late night at the house of Luqman Ali and Ghulam Ali at 739 G/B village and attempted to abduct a boy. Upon the family’s hue and cry, neighbours gathered at the house for their rescue at which the suspects escaped the scene after snatching a cellphone from one of the house owners. Luqman Ali submitted an application to Kamalia DSP Mehr Saeed at which police launched investigation.