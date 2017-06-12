FAISALABAD-Local members of the parliament said that the Ramazan Package is successfully being implemented and the common men are getting benefit from these bazaars.

In this connection, a network of Ramazan bazaars had been made active throughout the province for providing quality food items for the consumers on reduced rates during the holy month, they said.

The parliamentarians including Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar inspected Ramzan bazaars at Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road during his visit. The minister took a round of the stalls of the vegetables, fruit and grocery items and inspected the quality, availability and prices. He directed the stallholders to display the price card on each and every item separately.

The minister directed the duty officers to keep an eye on the demand and supply of food items for the facility of the people. He also inspected the countres of sugar and flour and observed the sale process. He directed that the transparent sale of subsidised items be ensured and proper record of sale be kept in order. He also interacted with the consumers and said that food items including flour, sugar were being provided on cheaper rates while kitchen items were available at agriculture fair price shops of each bazaar.

The Minister highly appreciated the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars. Later, talking to the media, he said that Punjab govt was committed to providing the economic relief for the public and more than 320 Ramazan bazaars had been working in the province for providing the essential items to the consumers on comparatively less prices.

The Minister said that the profiteers and hoarders were being dealt with iron hand and price control magistrates had been mobilised to check the trend of price hike in the market.

Members the Parliament Mian Abdul manan, Haji Ilyas Ansari, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, ADC Shahid and other officers were also present on the occasion. They said that the CM had given more than Rs9 billion Ramazan Package and its benefits were being provided through the regular monitoring by the administrative and govt. machinery. They expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani briefed the minister and said that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the district and comprehensive mechanism was being followed for the supply of essential commodities.

He said that fair price shops and utility stores counters were also part of these bazaars and considerable subsidy was being provided on different items on these stalls. He said that daily review meeting was also held at the evening to review the performance of Ramazan bazaars in the district for the rectification of any flaw and weakness.

