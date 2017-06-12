Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expelled former leader and Senator Nehal Hashmi from the party, reported Waqt News.

The party committee chaired by Raja Zafarull Haq sent its report to the party stating that Hashmi violated party discipline policy through his speech.

The party leader, Nawaz Sharif accepted the recommendations report and expelled him from the party.

On May 31st, Nehal Hashmi stated that people who are investigating Sharif family, party workers will “investigate” them.

While addressing a public gathering, Hashmi said that people who are investigating and who have investigated Nawaz Sharif and his family must remember that they will retire one day.

“Remember, you are in service now but you will retire one day, we will make it hard for you and your family to live in Pakistan,” he said.

Apparently referring to JIT members and Supreme Court judges, the senator said that these people are “irritating’ Nawaz Sharif, people of Pakistan will avenge it.

He also targeted PTI chairman Imran Khan stating that house of Sharif family in Model Town is not made by “Jews’ money” or “Jamaima’s wealth”

“It was constructed by hard earned money,” he said.

This is what he said: