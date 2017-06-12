SIALKOT - Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid said on Sunday that next general elections would be held on time under the electoral reforms.

Addressing the party workers here at his Dera in Pasrur city, he added that Federal government included new effective and positive electoral suggestions into Electoral Reforms Agenda and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon get complete autonomy to become a full-fledged independent national institution.

PML-N government, he said, that had developed a special software for ECP and NADRA to ensure free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful general elections in 2018.

He elaborated that youth reaching the age of 18 years would automatically be registered in the ECP voters list as soon they got their CNICs from NADRA.

Later talking to newsmen, he disclosed that Punjab government would construct a 250-bed hospital at Tharo Mandi, Pasrur, with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion to provide better medical and health facilities to the people.

He said that construction and dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would soon be started with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 billion.