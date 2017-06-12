Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday confirmed that the two Chinese nationals abducted from Quetta have been killed.

“It is highly unfortunate that a misuse of the terms of business visa contributed to the unfortunate incident of abduction and subsequent murder of two innocent Chinese,” the minister said while chairing a high level meeting at Interior Ministry, Islamabad.

The minister directed secretary interior to investigate the matter and to ensure that such misuse does not occur in the future.

He further directed the Interior Ministry to review, regulate and streamline the process of issuance of visas to Chinese nationals after the unfortunate abduction of two Chinese from Quetta.

Expressing his deep concern over the unfortunate incident, Nisar observed that, “There is a need to review the process of issuance of visas to the Chinese nationals coming to Pakistan for various projects and simultaneously to maintain a databank of the Chinese nationals present in various parts of the country.”

“This databank, to be prepared by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), should be shared with all security agencies,” ordered the minister.

The interior minister further observed that, “There is a need to regulate the process of grant of visa extensions so as to ensure that the facility is not misused.”

Taking serious note of laxity often shown by the Pakistani missions abroad during grant of visas especially the business visas, the minister directed that, “All Pakistani Missions are bound to undertake proper scrutiny of visa application forms and must get all necessary details before exercising their power of issuance of visas to the foreign nationals.”

He directed that, “Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be taken onboard and their input should be included while formulating new visa policy guidelines for issuance of visas to the foreigners on various visa categories.”

On the security of Chinese nationals present inside the country, the minister said that, “Ensuring the security of foreign nationals is a shared responsibility. Where the government makes every effort to provide security to foreigners, the visiting foreign nationals are equally bound to abide by the terms and conditions of their visas and inform local authorities about their movements and activities keeping in view the security requirements, if any.”

The minister was informed that a group of Chinese citizens (which included the two abductees) obtained business visa from Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and entered Pakistan.

However, instead of engaging in any business activity they went to Quetta and under the garb of learning Urdu language from a Korean national Juan Won Seo, Owner of ARK info tech, were actually engaged in preaching.

The reports received by the Interior Ministry indicate that Lee Zing Yang (24 years) and Meng Li Si (26 years) were abducted from Jinnah Town Quetta on 24-05-2017.