LAHORE - Passport delivery to citizens to their homes has failed since only two to three passports are being booked through courier daily at Lahore passport office.

It is worth mentioning here that government of Pakistan had announced a new service couple of years back through which citizens could have their new passports delivered straight to their homes. The service was launched in collaboration with TCS. Chaudhary Nisar, Minister of Interior Affairs, had announced the new project at the Nadra headquarters. The service was supposed to be started in 2015 but got delayed due to unspecified reasons.

Objective behind the service was to make the process of getting new passports convenient and economical. The option of having home delivery of passports was initially available for the latest Machine Readable Passports (MRP). MRP is a relatively new public sector development program from the government of Pakistan which requires manually issued passports and visas to be converted to machine readable and printable ones. Validity of passports had also been increased to 10 years.

Courier Company was supposed to manage the whole home delivery process and collecting passports from the passport office and deliver them to the address registered at the time of application by the applicants. To ensure security and reliability of the service, only the applicant or their authorized representative was able to receive the passports. The new service was named as TCS Passport Express.

The swift passport home delivery service is only available in 7 districts during the first few months. The districts covered under the new project are Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

A senior officer at Passport Office Abbott Road Lahore seeking anonymity said that though courier service has established its desk at passport office to facilitate the citizens but no more than two to three passports daily are being booked for home delivery.

He said that citizens are very touchy about their passports perhaps for that reasons they do not go for home delivery. He said that to get passport at home applicant has to fill a challan form and deposit it in any National Bank branch against each passport.

When contacted Muhammad Akram an applicant who had visited passport office from Davis Road area that whether or not he was interested in home delivery of his passport, he said, “No, I am not interested in home delivery since it costs too much and risk is also involved about safe delivery.”

Another applicant Saif said that getting passport through home delivery is a lengthy process, filling a form and depositing it in bank after standing in long queues so I will not prefer it.”