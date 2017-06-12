MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The local people demanded a nursing university in Mandi Bahauddin as the same project is in a doldrums due to non-availability of land in Islamabad.

The project to establish nursing university at Islamabad with financial assistance of Bahrain is in a doldrums. Plenty of government land is available in the district where the university could be constructed, they said. Members of civil society said major metropolitans like Lahore and Islamabad were already over concentrated with health and other various institutions. The students from remote areas can’t afford to study in these cities due to financial hardships, they noted. They said King Hammad of Bahrain provided funds for the project in 2014 as a gift for the people of Pakistan.

They urged National Health Services Minister Saira Afzal Tarar to consider their demand for shifting the project to Mandi Bahauddin district. They said Mandi Bahauddin is situated in central Punjab and is easily accessible to people of Northern Punjab and it will be ideal place for the university project.