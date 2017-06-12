ISLAMABAD - The population of the country is expected to reach 242 million by 2030 and half of the population will live in urban areas.

The facts and figures show that the estimated population in the rural areas decreased from 62.1 per cent in 2013 to 59.46 per cent in 2017.

According to data available on Economic Survey 2016-17, the population in urban areas increased from 37.9 per cent in 2013 to 40.54 per cent in 2017.

The government is well aware of this issue and is making sincere efforts to improve the quality of life of the population living in urban cities through planned urbanisation.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Climate Change and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat) in Pakistan have been working closely on various initiatives related to sustainable urbanisation and climate change.

These steps include policy formulation and implementation of climate change vulnerability and adaptation assessments and urban-related initiatives that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The survey said that urbanisation has the potential to drive the country towards prosperity and competence.

However, this process needs effective tackling of critical issues like improvement in service delivery, provision of infrastructure and housing, laws and regulations related to land use, planning and observing building code and solid waste environmental problems.

In Pakistan, the urbanisation trend is not different from other countries of the world, as Pakistan is also facing a rapid increase in urbanisation caused by population growth, urban migration and refugees migration.

Due to this there is an expansion of under-resourced urban settlements, which caused unprecedented levels of economic, spatial, social and infrastructural challenges and climate change impacts.