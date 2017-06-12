HAFIZABAD - Prof Ayub Khan Tahir has retired as Principal Government Postgraduate College Hafizabad. The staff and students paid glowing tributes to the outgoing principal for his 35-year meritorious services in the education department.

They said that due to his untiring efforts, students of the institution got distinction at divisional and provincial levels competitions. The staff announced to name the MA block after him in acknowledgement of his services. Meanwhile, Professor Khadim Hussain Jaffery and Professor Haji Muhammad Yunus took over charge of principal and vice principal of the college respectively.

Huge cache of arms recovered

BHIMBER (INP): Huge cache of arms including smuggled weapons, were recovered during an operation here on Sunday.

According to sources, the Samahni and Ali Baig police launched operation against illegal weapons in Kaddiala area of Bhimber in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

During the operation, huge cache of arms including smuggled weapons were recovered but no arrest could be made. The recovered weapons included LMGs, Kalashnikov, rocket launches, other arms and ammunition.