LAHORE - PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has claimed that joint investigation team probing money laundering allegations against Sharif family is working as an election cell for the ruling party.

Talking to journalists at Lahore airport yesterday, Pakistan Awami Tehreek head also asserted that criticism from PML-N quarters on JIT was part of the plot which will be used by Sharifs during next election to gain political benefits.

“Investigation against Sharifs is a drama and they will come clean from it. They (Sharifs) have the art to influence and bride every institution and individual,” alleged the fiery orator and prominent cleric who arrived in Lahore from Canada after six months to deliver religious sermons at Aitkaf city which will be organised during last 10 days of Ramazan by Minhajul Qauran, the sister organisation of PAT. His party spokesperson said Dr Qadri arrived in Lahore from Egypt where he stayed for three weeks and addressed different religious gatherings and met Islamic scholars. Dr Qadri had been living in Canada with family permanently since 2005.

PAT chairman alleged that JIT instead of investigation was busy in preparing PML-N’s manifesto for the next general elections. He also termed photo leak of Hussain Nawaz, son of PM Nawaz Sharif, a drama.

According to him, criticism on JIT and photo leak issue were a written draft prepared by PML-N to show the investigation as neutral so that no one could raise finger on accountability of Sharifs when they will walk free from corruption cases.

The prime minister’s elder son, his cousin Tariq Shafi and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Saeed Ahmad have accused the JIT of mistreatment. A photo of Hussain Nawaz was leaked in social media when he was being questioned by the JIT member had also created uproar in the country as PML-N men rushed to question the impartiality of the investigation team.

Qadri, a bitter critic of Sharif family, sees conspiracy in all these happenings, claiming nation has lost hope of justice from the JIT.

“We are not given justice in Model Town case even after three years of the tragic incident. We lost all hopes from every institution,” Qadri maintained. But, he added, he and his party workers would continue their struggle for justice. He reiterated his allegations against Sharifs, saying Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were directly involved in the incident which took life of 14 PAT workers in clash between police and Qadri’s followers on June 17, 2014.

“I will not remain silent on the Model Town brutality and continue fight for the justice till my death. I once again want to make it clear that I’m not among those who lose their courage. I will continue my battle against the rulers,” he said, adding he will soon announce next strategy on Model Town issue.

“Two phases of our protest movement on Model Town incident are left. We will soon announce our plan about it.”

Branding elections in prevailing system a fraud, PAT chairman invited masses to take to the streets to bring change in the country. He said the people will not get rid of corrupt system until they stood against it.

Dr Qadri at the same time invited the opposition parties to be united on a single cause to oust Sharifs from power corridors. He presented the platform of his party from all political forces to make strategy against “corrupt PML-N.” He said democracy and development could not come to Pakistan as long as Sharifs ruled over the country.

Earlier, he landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport via flight of Qatar Airways on Sunday morning and was received by hundreds of followers and party leaders. He reached at PAT head office Model Town under strict security.

Later on, PAT chairman made a telephonic contact with PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed political situation. A statement issued from PAT office said both the leaders discussed options to unite opposition parties against PML-N. It was stated that leaders of both the parties will hold detailed discussion on the matter in coming days. PML-Q and PAT are already part of four-party alliance and both the parties on many occasions highlighted the need for unity among the opposition forces. The other two parties in four-party alliance are Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen, a powerful Shia representative group, and Sunni Ittehad Council, the alliance of different Brelivi parties.