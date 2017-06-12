Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said people's trust in the Railways had been restored due to sound policies of the government, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore, he said Railways would provide travelling facility to more than 500,000 passengers through its Eid operation.

He said the number of railway passengers had increased to fifteen million per annum.

The minister said connecting people with their loved ones is a sacred duty and a pleasant responsibility which the Railways is fulfilling with dedication.