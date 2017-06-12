AHMEDPUR EAST-Work on Rs50 million worth developmental schemes have been started in Chanigoth area, PML-N leader Hassan Askari Sheikh said.

Addressing a press conference along with Chanigoth UC chairman Mehr Muhammad Siddique, he informed Rs5.5 million has been earmarked for the construction of metal road from Milad Chowk to Bypass, adding water course will also be built on both sides along the road. He said Rs25 million has been allocated for the Chanigoth UC, Rs5 million for Chanigoth Town and Rs5 million for renovation of Chanigoth railway station. He said that a water course will also be constructed in Railway Colony Chanigoth which would resolve the longstanding problem of drainage of Railway Bazaar and Muhajir Colony.

POSTING CANCELLED

The government has cancelled posting orders of Arshad Virk as Chief Officer of the Ahmedpur East Municipal Committee (TMC).

Earlier, MC chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak had refused to accept his reappointment as MC chief officer and submitted a reference to the Punjab Local Government’s secretary for cancellation of his posting.

It is to be noted that Arshad Virk had earlier served as Tehsil Municipal Officer Ahmedpur East and was reappointed as Chief Officer in place of Ashfaq Hussain who had been transferred.