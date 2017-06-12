HAFIZABAD-People expressed grave concerns over the sale of adulterated milk and yogurt in the city and surroundings.

Talking to The Nation during a survey, they flayed the officials for their failure to control the sale of unhygienic milk and yoghurt which, they said, are causing diseases, especially dysentery and diarrhoea among people. They said milkmen have also raised prices of milk and yogurt amid apathy of the Food Regularity Authority which, they alleged, has failed to control the evil practice.

BUTCHER ARRESTED

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Saqlain Haider raided Qadirabad colony and arrested a butcher Tariq Mehmood on the charge of slaughtering unhygienic sheep. The raiding party seized the meat which was destroyed later on. A case has been registered against the accused with Vanike Tarar police. Investigation is underway.

Foodstuffs’ quality, security inspected

NOORPUR THAL-AC Umar Farooq and DSP Saifur Rehman Khan paid a surprise visit to Noorpur Thal Ramazan Bazaar and inspected quality of foodstuffs and security arrangements.

On the occasion, the AC directed the officials concerned to monitor quality, supply and prices of staple foods at the bazaar so that people could be facilitated in true sense. He said the quality of foodstuffs will not be compromised. They also enquired from the consumers about facilities and quality of items being sold at the bazaar. People expressed satisfaction over prices. The DSP inspected the security arrangements and directed the police officials for further improvement.