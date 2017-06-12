ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz will brief the Parliamentary Committee on National Security about the recently held Islamic states’ conference in Saudi Arabia and the role of Pakistan in the recently formed Islamic military alliance to fight terrorism.

Aziz would likely be joined by Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Lt-Gen (retd) Naseer Khan Janjua, who would give a detailed briefing to the participants on the overall security situation in the country with specific reference to the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad and the gains of security agencies against the terrorists.

Sources aware of the development told The Nation that Aziz would also try to dispel the impression of country’s foreign policy failure being propagated by opposition parliamentarians.

The parliamentarians from opposition parties have been strongly criticising the government for its failure on the diplomatic front which landed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in an embarrassing position at the recently held Islamic states summit in Saudi Arabia where he (PM) was not even allowed to deliver a speech.

The sources further said that Aziz would explain the whole matter to the committee and would further explain the country’s position on the recently formed Islamic states military alliance to fight terrorism.

He would also give a briefing on the country’s stance in the ongoing row between Qatar and other Gulf states and would explain that Islamabad was of the firm view not to indulge in the Gulf politics. However, Pakistan would desire and even play its role in diluting the tension between the Islamic states.

The PM’s adviser would also brief the committee on the recently held SCO summit at Astana where Pakistan was given full membership.

Aziz would also take into confidence the members of the committee about the steps the government has taken to improve the border issues with Iran and Afghanistan.

Adviser Lt-Gen(retd) Khan Janjua would brief the MPs on the overall security situation in the country with specific reference to the steps taken by the government to improve border management with Iran and Afghanistan.