The daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, stated that discrimination was being done against the Sharif family.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif family in Panama Leaks case has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on June 15. Earlier Hassan and Hussain Sharif were questioned by the JIT.

Maryam Nawaz Tweeted saying that ruthless accountability was being conducted against the 3 generations of Sharif family, which include the dead as well.

The story of ruthless accountability of 3 GENERATIONS (including the dead) of one family. Not the 1st time though, reeks of discrimination. pic.twitter.com/UrwwOGZ1Ah — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 11, 2017





She also stated that this was not the first time it was happening.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing his family’s assets on the direction of the apex court, on June 15.

Sources in the government confirmed receiving summons from the JIT at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday, when the prime minister was in Astana to attend the SCO summit meeting.

Nawaz Sharif is required to appear before the investigators on Thursday at 11:30am in connection with the Panama leaks investigations, wherein his family faces allegations of money laundering and accumulating assets through illegal means.

Information Minister for State Marriyum Aurangzeb also confirmed receiving of the summons and said the prime minister will appear before the investigation team at Federal Judicial Academy.

PM’s sons, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, have already appeared before the JIT a number of times.