SIALKOT-After a protest demonstration against the police, the two molested and strangulated boys were laid to rest in their native graveyard amid sobs and tears in village Saahowala, Sambrial tehsil.

A large number of the people from all walks of life attended their funeral. Several agonic and mourning scenes were witnessed when the funerals were lifted together for burial.

Hamza Arshad and Zeeshan Haider were strangulated after molestation. Their dead bodies were found from the local fields on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the grieved families staged a protest demonstration by keeping the dead bodies in local Chowk. They lodged their strong protest against these brutal killings. They also chanted anti-police slogans. They demanded early arrest of the killers.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure the early arrest of the accused besides providing justice to the grieved families.

Meanwhile, the Sambrial police remained unable to find out any clue or to arrest any accused, in this regard. Senior police officials claimed that the special police teams were raiding various places to ensure early arrest of the suspect accused in the double murder case.

Smuggling under Customs nose at its peak

Under the nose of Customs officials, the supply of smuggled items especially cloth is on their peak ahead of Eidul Fitr in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaudin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala markets.

The local mafia is providing the smuggled cloths to these markets. The local traders were of the view that the nasty practice still goes unchecked which also affected the local markets due to the large scale provision of foreign cloths.

The affected traders alleged that the local Customs officials were also directly or indirectly involved in smuggling as they remained unable to check the practice.

The traders further said that the bulk quantity of the smuggled auto parts, LCDs, LEDs, computers, laptops, precious mobile phones, oils, tea, cigarettes, tyres and threads of different kinds smuggled from Iran, China, India and Afghanistan have already been supplied to the local markets. It has ruined the local trade, businesses and economy as well, they said.

When contacted, the local Customs officials said that they were making hectic efforts to halt the smuggling of the imported goods.