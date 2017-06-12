BAHAWALPUR-A total of 62 women were provided with cows and buffaloes by the Punjab government here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held in which Provincial Minister Cooperative Malik Iqbal Channar said that it is the vision of CM Punjab that poor and disable women do not become a burden on the society rather they earn respectable livelihood.

He said that with the mutual coordination of Social Protection Authority and Livestock Department, the poor and disabled women living in the rural areas were provided with buffaloes and cows along.

He said that the cows and buffaloes are of high breed, they should be protected and taken care of. He added that for the medical treatment and other necessary information provision Livestock Department’s doctors and staff will provide its services for free.

Additional Secretary Livestock Sardar Aashiq Hussain said that buffaloes and cows which have been given to these women are insured properly; in case of animal’s death, the Department be informed so that similar animal can be given again.

He said that in case of theft, police station concerned be informed and have the FIR registered and department be informed and soon it will provide replacement. He said that Livestock Department will check the cattle for thirty days straight by visiting the houses and provide free medicines.

CLOTHS DONATED: The Bahawalpur Business Forum made arrangements for the male and female children of Darul Atfal to shop at the garments shops located at Circular Bahawalpur for Eid where children choose clothes of their choice and expressed gratitude. Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Najam Hashmi, Former MPA Samiullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Jhandeer, Bahawalpur Business Forum President Zafar Sharif said the effort of sharing joys of Eid with the orphans is an important step. Zafar Sharif said that Bahawalpur Darul Atfal’s 107 children were taken to the several main garment shops of the city for buying Eid clothes.