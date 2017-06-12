QUETTA - Three security personnel were killed when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police checkpost near Chaki Shahwani on Sariab Road in Quetta on Sunday.

A passerby was also wounded in attack. The assailants managed to flee after committing the crime.

According to police, the armed motorcyclists resorted to indiscriminate fire on a police checkpost in Sariab area. Ashiq Ali – a policeman – was killed on the spot while two other cops and a passerby sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

“Three police personnel have been martyred by four identified armed men –riding two motorcycles – when a police checkpoint at Sariab Road came under attack,” confirmed the Regional Police Officer Balochistan Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

Cheema said gunmen targeted cops standing on both sides of the road at a police checkpoint near Chaki Shahwani.

The rescue workers rushed the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta where both the lawmen succumbed to their bullet wounds.

“Both of surviving police personnel – Ghulam Mustafa and Ali Gul Jan – expired at the Civil Hospital Trauma Center,” said Dr Waseem Baig, the spokesman of Civil Hospital Quetta.

Dr Waseem said the condition of a wounded passerby was stable and best treatment was being meted out to him.

However, in-charge of the police checkpoint Amanullah Mushtaq and driver Abdul Rasool remained unhurt in the target killing.

The police, later, accumulated evidence and found 20 9MM pistol bullets from the site.

After the deadly attack on the checkpost, police and Balochistan Frontier Corps reached the crime scene and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits after cordoning off the area.

At least 28 suspects were took into custody in the operation conducted by security forces in adjacent areas of Sariab Road - Chaki Shahwani, Bosa Mandi - and further investigation was underway.

Since beginning of the holy month of Ramazan, SDP Umar Rehman and three other policemen have been killed in Quetta and two Chinese nationals have been abducted.

The funeral prayers of martyred police cops were offered at Quetta Police Lines which were attended by Inspector General of Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob, RPO Balochistan Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other high-ups.

The target killing of police personnel came hardly days after a Hazara couple was gunned down on Spini Road in hit-and-run offence.

Despite ban on pillion-riding in Quetta, occurrence of such gruesome incidents raises questions.

4 security men injured in Kalat blast

Four security men suffered injuries when their patrolling convoy was targeted with an improvised explosive device in Kalat.

As per Levies sources, the Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel were on routine patrol at 3 pm when their vehicle came under attack with an IED. Resultantly, Sepoy Abdul Nasir, Sepoy Atta Rehman, Sepoy Muhammad Shuhaib and Sepoy Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were extended first aid and were referred to Quetta for treatment.

