PESHAWAR:- Three persons including two brothers were killed as two rival groups opened fire on each other in Tambwano Mor area in jurisdiction of Tehkal Police Station late on Saturday night. Police said that the incident occurred due to exchange of hard words between both the groups which led to the exchange of gun fire between them. As a result, three persons including two real brothers identified as Jehanzeb and Aurangzeb, sons of Sanam Gul, along with their cousin Raj Wali were killed on the spot. Police rushed the site and shifted the bodies to Khyber Medical College for autopsy.–Staff Reporter

They also registered an FIR and started investigation.

