BANNU - Police claimed to have apprehended on Sunday a key militant commander affiliated with a banned outfit allegedly involved in around eight different acts of terrorism.

The alleged militant commander, Aman Shah alias Shahji, was carrying Rs1 million head money and was wanted to police in several cases including attack on police check post and explosions, District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Baloch said while speaking at news conference. He also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the held militant. On a tip-off about the presence of militant Amin Shah, son of Anwar Shah at Bahadar Khan tube well area, police raided and arrested the militant commander and recovered arms, two hand-grenades and ammunitions, the officer added.

The terrorist, the DPO said, was involved in attacking Maranga police check post in Bannu in which at least three policemen along with station house officer (SHO) had been killed. He informed that the militant commander was wanted to law enforcement agencies in some eight various acts of terrorism since 2008.

Aman Shah was also involved in attacking two more police stations, Huvaid Police Station and Meryan Police Station with explosives, after which the government had announced head money of Rs1 million for the militant, the police officer said.